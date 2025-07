At least three terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in a joint intelligence-based operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and district police in Bannu, officials said Thursday.

According to a statement from Bannu police, the operation was conducted late on Wednesday night on a tip-off near Nawaz Abad in the Fatteh Khel area, where the terrorists were reportedly hiding.