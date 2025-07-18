PMLN gives minority reserved seat to JUIF

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) have reached a mutual understanding regarding the minority seat instead of draw.

Engr Amir Muqam, Federal Minister said that the decision was made through consultation between Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, JUIF Central Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and both parties.

Federal Minister and President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam in a statement here Thursday said that his party withdrew from the draw, and the seat was given to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

He said despite being the major opposition party, PML-N is making a sacrifice by agreeing to unopposed senate elections in order to eliminate allegations of vote-buying in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said now the ball is in the court of the ruling party.