Pakistani officials deny reports of Trump’s visit

Pakistani diplomatic sources on Thursday denied media reports that the US President Donald Trump was expected to visit the South Asian nation on Sept. 18.

Sources in the Foreign Ministry said the news circulating about Trump’s trip was “fake” as the US president is visiting the UK between Sept. 17 and 19.

“We have no information about any such visit. If there is any such thing, the Foreign Ministry will officially announce that,” a senior ministry official told Anadolu on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Reuters reported, quoting local news channels, that US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Pakistan in September, two local television news channels reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The two local news channels said that Trump would also visit India after arriving in Islamabad in September.

Foreign office spokesperson said he was not aware of Trump’s expected visit. A US embassy spokesperson in Islamabad told Reuters, “We have nothing to announce,” and said that the White House might be able to provide confirmation on the president’s schedule.