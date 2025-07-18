PM orders disaster management plans

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chair and federal ministers for climate change and planning to join heads with the provinces for developing a comprehensive disaster management plan based on the lessons learnt from this year’s devastating rains and cloudburst events.

The prime minister visited the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) headquarters, where he was briefed on the country’s monsoon situation, disaster response efforts, and the increasing intensity of weather patterns.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended NDMA’s efforts and lauded the role of modern technology and skilled human resources at the Authority. He said, “NDMA always provides an encouraging environment, and it is because of its modern infrastructure and highly capable team. This is my second visit here, and I am pleased to see the dedication.”

The prime minister highlighted recent cloudbursts and heavy downpours in Chakwal, Lahore, Islamabad, and hilly areas, acknowledging the severity of weather conditions. He remarked that while southern parts of the country saw less rainfall impact, the northern and central regions continue to face significant risk.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the provincial governments for their response, especially Punjab under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for their effective disaster handling and coordination with NDMA and PDMAs, resulting in comparatively fewer losses.

He also prayed for those who lost their lives and wished a swift recovery for the injured, while stressing the need for proactive preparations. “As projections show increased cloudburst activity, we must prepare accordingly. The federal government and NDMA must maintain close coordination with provinces,” PM Shehbaz said.

Easy Loans To Farmers

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to present a policy framework for the provision of easy loans to the farmers for medium and small scale agriculture activities.

Priority should be given to providing modern agricultural facilities to farmers owning less than 12 acres of land, the prime minister said while chairing a review meeting on planning for agricultural development and agri-financing.

The prime minister directed to prepare and present a comprehensive plan by the end of this month for providing farmers with easy loans and introducing a system in the agri-financing sector aligned with modern requirements.

Third-Party Validation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed to ensure third-party validation for transparency in public welfare projects, especially those related to clean water, electricity, communications, and education.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in completed and near-completion projects through independent validation.

Chairing a review meeting regarding the development projects of the current fiscal year, the prime minister instructed that delayed projects must be completed as soon as possible.

He said that the construction of high-quality educational centers like Danish Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and all provinces was a top priority of the government.

The prime minister added that educational institutions were a vital part of the current fiscal year’s development plans, aimed at providing international-standard education and training to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring equal development opportunities.

He highlighted that water reservoirs were crucial for national integrity, and several projects were currently under construction to this end.

He noted that the establishment of technology parks in Karachi and Islamabad will make Pakistan a significant economic hub for information technology both in the region and globally.

He emphasized that the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was a key component of the government’s economic vision for the country.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the completed development projects as well as those currently underway in the current fiscal year.

Sugar Sector

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday constituted a high-level committee to deregulate the sugar sector.

The committee will put forward suggestions for reforms and privatization in the sugar sector and will present its report to the prime minister in 30 days.

The minister for energy will be the committee chairman while the Ministry of Industry and Production secretary will be its convener.

Other members of the committee are the finance minister, minister for national food security & research, minister for economic affairs committee, special assistant to the prime minister on industries, former secretary Rana Naseem, Coordinator to the PM on agriculture and food security Ahmad Umar, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, Ministry of Commerce secretaries, FBR chairman, chief secretaries of Punjab and Sindh, Dr. Ijaz Nabi from LUMS, and LUMS ex-vice-chancellor Dr. Zahoor Hassan.

As per the TORs of the committee, it will review all rules, regulations and policies both at the federal and provincial levels related to the sugar production, its import and export, determination of its price, subsidy and hoarding.