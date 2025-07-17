Pakistan’s forex reserves dip below $20 billion again

Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves have dropped by $71.6 million in one week, slipping below the $20 billion mark, as per the latest figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This decline was recorded during the week ending July 11, 2025.

The total reserves now stand at $19.95 billion, down from over $20 billion just a week earlier. The drop comes after a brief period of growth, which saw reserves rise significantly due to foreign inflows. However, the latest figures show a reverse trend driven largely by commercial banks’ performance.

Interestingly, SBP’s own reserves increased by $23.4 million, reaching $14.52 billion. This rise could be due to better export earnings, remittances, or reduced external payments. But despite this increase, it wasn’t enough to counter the decline from commercial banks.

The commercial banks’ reserves fell sharply by $95 million, bringing their share down to $5.43 billion. This indicates possible outflows for import payments or a decline in private sector deposits, affecting the overall balance.

It is worth noting that in the previous week ending July 4, the country’s reserves had increased by a massive $1.93 billion, crossing the $20.02 billion mark. That rise was attributed to foreign aid, loans, or IMF-linked inflows, offering temporary relief to Pakistan’s external financing pressure.