Rawalpindi to Chakwal: Powerless after storms

Rawalpindi: Devastating monsoon rains battered parts of Punjab, severely affecting power infrastructure and leaving thousands without electricity across Rawalpindi, Jhelum, and Chakwal.

Between July 16 and 17, intense rainfall and flash floods damaged numerous electricity installations. According to official reports, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) confirmed the collapse of 47 high-voltage poles and damage to 7 low-tension poles. Several transformers and cables were also swept away by the strong water currents.

Chakwal was among the hardest-hit areas. Five power feeders went out of service, disrupting supply to Talagang, Dhadial, P.D. Khan, and surrounding towns. In Jhelum, heavy downpours affected Domeli and Sanghoi, while Rawalpindi’s Siham and Kamalabad residents also faced prolonged outages. Rainwater in many areas made it difficult for repair teams to access damaged locations.

This intense weather system brought chaos across Punjab. Rawalpindi recorded 255 mm of rainfall in just 15 hours. As a result, local streams and Nullah Lai overflowed, triggering emergency sirens. In Chakwal, a rare cloudburst brought 423 mm of rain, causing a dam embankment to break and flooding nearby areas.

Authorities confirmed that, within 24 hours, dozens of people lost their lives, while hundreds suffered injuries in rain-related accidents. Rescue teams have been mobilized, but continued rainfall has made relief and restoration work slow and dangerous.