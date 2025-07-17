Ukraine appoints first wartime woman PM

Ukraine’s government has undergone its biggest change since Russia invaded in 2022. On Thursday, parliament appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister. She is the first woman to lead Ukraine’s government in wartime. President Volodymyr Zelensky made the change to strengthen Ukraine’s war efforts and economy. Svyrydenko had served as first deputy prime minister since 2021 and is known for her experience and fast decision-making.

In her first speech, Svyrydenko said she will act quickly and firmly. Her main goals include increasing local weapons production and helping the economy recover. Zelensky wants 50% of weapons used on the battlefield to come from within Ukraine. Currently, only 40% are made domestically. The new government also plans to support the army and boost Ukraine’s defence industry. These steps are urgent as Russian attacks continue across a 1,000-kilometre front.

It is a great honor for me to lead the Government of Ukraine today. Our Government sets its course toward a Ukraine that stands firm on its own foundations — military, economic, and social. My key goal is real, positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in daily life. War… pic.twitter.com/oytWMCp1S3 — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) July 17, 2025

Along with Svyrydenko’s appointment, Zelensky reshuffled several key posts. Former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal became the new defence minister. Parliament also named Svitlana Hrynchuk as energy minister. Other top officials were moved to economy and agriculture roles. Zelensky said this team is experienced and ready to face tough challenges. However, some opposition leaders fear the government will not be fully independent.

Meanwhile, Ukraine hopes to strike new international deals, especially with the United States. A possible drone agreement between Ukraine and the US is under discussion. Ukraine may sell drone technology to America and buy US-made weapons in return. According to Zelensky, these drones have helped Ukraine hit deep inside Russian territory. He believes sharing this technology will benefit both countries in future conflicts.

Congratulations on the appointment of Ukraine’s new Cabinet of Ministers led by @Svyrydenko_Y. A team tested by time and challenges. Ahead are new goals, complex tasks, and great responsibility. Wishing strength and resolve to deliver for Ukraine.

______ Вітаю з призначенням… pic.twitter.com/5vCacdKDTu — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) July 17, 2025

Svyrydenko promised to review public spending and reduce waste. She will also support business owners and push for large-scale privatizations. Still, Ukraine faces a difficult road ahead. The country needs money to cover a large budget gap next year. Foreign aid is decreasing, and Russian attacks are growing stronger. Despite this, the new government says it is ready to act with speed and strength.