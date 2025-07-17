Punjab assembly reaches deal on suspensions

In the Punjab Assembly, the government and opposition have reached an agreement over the suspension and disqualification references of 26 members. The joint committee from both sides concluded talks, agreeing to avoid the use of offensive language during future sessions.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan congratulated the committee for a successful dialogue. He said abusive language should not become a norm in the assembly. He acknowledged the opposition’s right to protest, but emphasized it must follow the Constitution.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman told the media that today’s meeting was productive. Both sides agreed that no abusive remarks or personal insults will be used in upcoming sessions by either opposition or government members.

He added that the opposition leader’s speech will be respected in the house. No sloganeering or interruptions will be allowed to disturb the opposition leader or the Chief Minister’s address. This, he said, would help restore decorum and constructive dialogue in the assembly.

Regarding the suspended members, he confirmed they will be allowed to vote in the Senate elections. Their restoration will be officially announced by the Speaker. The assembly proceedings will follow the decisions made in the Business Advisory Committee. The Ethics Committee will also handle any violations of this agreement and decide appropriate penalties.