Scientists predict 100 hidden galaxies around milky way

New research from Durham University suggests there could be around 100 hidden galaxies orbiting the Milky Way. These faint galaxies, known as “orphan” galaxies, have likely remained unnoticed because of their low brightness, making them invisible to current telescopes. Using advanced simulations and mathematical models, scientists have uncovered clues that point to their possible existence.

The discovery was revealed at the Royal Astronomical Society’s National Astronomy Meeting. Researchers used high-resolution computer simulations to explore how many satellite galaxies may exist around our galaxy. These unseen companions, if confirmed, would expand our understanding of the Milky Way’s structure and the total number of nearby galaxies.

Isabel Santos-Santos, lead researcher from Durham’s Institute for Computational Cosmology, said the Milky Way currently has about 60 confirmed satellite galaxies. However, she believes there could be many more—especially those too dim to detect with present technology. She emphasized the need for future telescopes to identify these faint objects.

If discovered, these galaxies would strongly support the Lambda Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM) model. This leading theory explains how galaxies form in dark matter halos and states that only 5% of the universe is made of normal matter, with the rest being dark matter and dark energy. Researchers believe that most galaxies in the universe are small, faint ones that orbit larger galaxies.

Moreover, the ΛCDM model has long predicted more satellite galaxies than previous technology could find. With the help of better simulations, scientists can now predict how many of these faint galaxies should exist and where they might be. This development may finally bridge the gap between theory and observation.

Co-researcher Carlos Frenk described the model as a clear example of how physics and mathematics can reveal hidden truths about the universe. If upcoming telescopes confirm the presence of these galaxies, it would offer strong evidence for the ΛCDM theory and reshape our view of the Milky Way’s surroundings.