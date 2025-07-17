Karachi braces for thunderstorms on July 19, warns met office

Karachi is likely to receive thunderstorms and rain on Saturday, July 19, as monsoon currents sweep across much of Sindh. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that rain chances are increasing across the province. Karachi’s temperature is expected to stay between 28°C and 36°C until the weekend.

The city experienced its first monsoon spell on June 26, with moderate to heavy rain in several areas. These included Kathore, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, DHA, Tariq Road, North Nazimabad, and others. This weekend, more districts like Dadu, Kamber Shahdadkot, Umerkot, Thatta, and Badin are also forecast to see showers.

The PMD has advised people to stay alert and take precautions, especially in areas prone to waterlogging. The department has also urged local administrations to prepare for possible flooding or emergencies. Authorities across Sindh are on watch as heavy clouds gather again.

Across Pakistan, monsoon rains have already caused widespread destruction. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports 178 deaths and 491 injuries since June 26. In just the last 24 hours, 54 more people died, and over 200 were injured in rain-related incidents.

The NDMA also confirmed the loss of 678 homes and 126 livestock. The worst-hit region is Punjab, with 103 deaths, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan. With more rainfall expected in the coming days, officials continue to monitor the situation closely.