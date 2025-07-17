Gandhi’s rare portrait sparks bidding war, nets £153,000

A rare oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi has sold for £152,800 at an auction in London. The painting was created in 1931 by British-American artist Clare Leighton. It fetched more than twice its estimated price when the auction closed on Tuesday. Bonhams auction house described it as a “very special work” that had never been offered for sale before.

This portrait is believed to be the only oil painting for which Gandhi ever sat. It captures a key moment in history during Gandhi’s time in London. The artist, Clare Leighton, held onto the painting until her death in 1989. Since then, it stayed within her family. Bonhams confirmed it was the first time the piece appeared at auction.

Rhyanon Demery, head of sale at Bonhams, said the painting shows Gandhi’s global impact. She explained how Gandhi’s peaceful struggle still connects with people today. She called the portrait a “lasting document” of an important moment in history. It also shows Gandhi’s deep influence across cultures.

Mahatma Gandhi led a non-violent movement against British rule in India. He became one of the most powerful voices for freedom in the 20th century. His life and work inspired peaceful protests around the world. Over the years, Gandhi has been the subject of countless artworks, films, and books.

The portrait was painted while Gandhi visited London during India’s independence struggle. That visit was a turning point in his efforts to free India from British rule. The artwork offers a rare and personal look at Gandhi. Now, it begins a new chapter in the hands of a new owner.