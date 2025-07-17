Punjab imposes 4-month sugar price cap amid rising costs

The Punjab government has fixed sugar prices for four months to control the recent sharp rise in costs. They issued a notification setting ex-mill and retail prices to stabilize the market. This move aims to protect consumers from sudden price hikes and provide price certainty to sellers and buyers.

According to the official notification, from July 15 to August 14, sugar will cost Rs 165 per kg ex-mill and Rs 173 retail. Prices will increase gradually each month, reaching Rs 171 ex-mill and Rs 179 retail by October 15. This step-by-step approach helps prevent sudden shocks in the market.

Secretary Price Control Dr. Ehsan Bhutta has instructed strict enforcement of these prices. The Director General Food and the Kain Commission Punjab will monitor and ensure compliance. The government wants to avoid any black marketing or illegal price hikes during this period.

Earlier, the Sugar Advisory Board approved exporting 500,000 tons of sugar, which pushed prices higher. However, exports were halted when the IMF refused to allow tax exemptions on sugar exports. This stoppage followed sharp price rises, with retail prices surpassing Rs 200 per kg last week.

Negotiations between the government and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association over retail price controls recently failed. But on July 14, the government had already fixed the ex-mill price at Rs 165 per kg. The current price controls aim to relieve pressure on consumers while balancing the industry’s needs.