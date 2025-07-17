Gold price falls by Rs900 per tola, now at Rs355,100

Gold prices dropped on Thursday in both international and domestic markets, reflecting a slight downward trend in precious metals. The global gold rate fell by $9 per ounce, bringing the price to $3,326 in the international bullion market.

Locally, the price of gold per tola (11.66 grams) declined by Rs900, now standing at Rs355,100. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs771, settling at Rs304,441, according to market sources.

This dip in gold rates came alongside declines in other precious metals. Spot gold was trading 0.6% lower at $3,335.77 per ounce. Spot silver also slipped 0.4%, bringing its price to $37.77 per ounce.

In addition, platinum fell by 0.3% to $1,412.78, while palladium edged down by 0.6%, hitting $1,223.03. Analysts point to shifting investor sentiment and possible profit-taking as factors behind the pullback.

Market watchers suggest keeping an eye on global economic signals and central bank policies, which continue to influence trends in the bullion market. Investors are advised to stay alert amid ongoing price fluctuations.