Terror threat crushed: Three TTP fighters killed in KP raid

At least three terrorists linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in a joint operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and district police in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The raid happened late Wednesday night near Nawaz Abad in the Fatteh Khel area after officials received a reliable tip-off about the terrorists’ location. Security forces quickly surrounded the area to trap the militants.

As the operation unfolded, the terrorists opened fire on the law enforcement personnel. The police responded immediately, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. In the end, all three terrorists were killed during the retaliatory action. Authorities identified them as Mudassir alias Mudassari, son of Haider Ali; Turab alias Umar Khitab alias Malang, son of Raqiyaz; and Muhammad Hussain alias Muaz, son of Shad Ayaz.

Police revealed that the militants were involved in serious crimes, including targeted killings of police officers, attacks on police stations and check posts, and multiple bomb blasts in the region. During the raid, security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle with three magazines, a 30-bore pistol, and a locally made improvised explosive device (IED), which could have been used in future attacks.

The operation was led by DIG Bannu Sajjad Khan and DPO Saleem Abbas Kalachi. They praised the professionalism, courage, and dedication of the security teams. Officials said this success shows their strong determination to protect the public and establish lasting peace in the area. They also highlighted that joint efforts between CTD and police are crucial in fighting terrorism.

Security operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have intensified recently amid rising militant activities. This increase followed the collapse of a ceasefire with the TTP in late 2022. The authorities continue to conduct intelligence-based raids like this one to disrupt terrorist networks and keep citizens safe in the region.