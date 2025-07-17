Israeli shelling strikes Gaza’s only catholic church

Israeli forces heavily shelled Gaza’s only Catholic church, the Holy Family Church, killing two people and injuring several others, including Father Gabriel Romanelli. The Latin Patriarchate in occupied Jerusalem confirmed the church compound was targeted during intense tank shelling late Tuesday. The attack shocked the local community, as the church is a rare sanctuary in the war-torn region.

Among the wounded are a disabled child, two women, and an elderly man, with two patients in critical condition, according to the acting director of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital. Eyewitnesses said the church was full of displaced Christians and Muslims who sought refuge there after losing their homes to previous Israeli strikes. Prayers for peace and an end to violence were ongoing at the time of the attack.

This assault adds to the mounting humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where civilians face extreme shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. The church had become a vital shelter amid continuous air raids, and the attack has sparked widespread condemnation from international communities.

Pope Leo condemned the attack in strong terms, expressing sorrow over the loss of life and injuries. He prayed for quick recovery of the wounded and called for an immediate ceasefire, urging all parties to engage in urgent peace talks to stop the bloodshed.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also condemned the bombing of the Holy Family Church. She described the months-long Israeli military campaign as unacceptable and stressed that no military operation can justify targeting places of worship, emphasizing the need to protect civilians and religious sites.