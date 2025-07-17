Pakistan overpowers Iran in nail-biting U16 volleyball clash

Pakistan’s Under-16 volleyball team delivered a powerful performance in Thailand, defeating defending champions Iran 3-1 in a thrilling encounter at the ongoing Asian U16 Volleyball Championship. This marks Pakistan’s fifth consecutive victory in the tournament, strengthening their reputation as a serious title contender.

The match took place on Thursday during the crossover round in Group F. Pakistan won with set scores of 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, and 31-29. The final set kept fans on the edge of their seats as the two sides fought point-for-point. The score was tied five times at match point, but Pakistan held their nerve to clinch the set and the match. The intense game lasted over two hours and was packed with energy, skill, and pressure moments.

This win officially secured Pakistan’s place in the tournament’s top four. The team now advances to the semifinals, where they will face either India or Japan. Both teams are known for their speed and tactical play, setting the stage for another exciting contest. Pakistan had earlier carried forward points from their first-round victory over South Korea, helping them finish on top of Group F.

The victory over Iran was a result of strong teamwork and individual brilliance. Faizanullah led the charge with 23 points, including an impressive 21 attack points. Mohammad Irfan followed with 16 points, while Muhammad Junaid and Saraan Baig also contributed significantly. Pakistan dominated Iran in key stats, winning 51-44 in attack points and 15-11 in block points. Although Iran performed better in service points, it wasn’t enough to stop the Pakistani momentum.

By winning both matches in the crossover round, Pakistan emerged as Group F leaders. Their form, energy, and spirit have made them one of the most exciting teams in the tournament. With the semifinals ahead, the entire nation watches with hope as this young team chases a historic championship title.