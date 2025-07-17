Karachi tax bar urges FBR to extend sales tax deadline

The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has formally requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the deadline for submitting sales tax returns for June. The association cited repeated shutdowns and login failures on the IRIS system as major hurdles, making it difficult for taxpayers and advisors to comply on time.

In a letter addressed to the FBR Chairman, KTBA highlighted the operational issues taxpayers, corporate entities, and consultants are facing under the current authentication system. The letter emphasized that these issues are especially affecting those trying to comply with the sales tax regulations through the IRIS portal.

KTBA acknowledged FBR’s efforts to strengthen security but pointed out that sending QR codes only to registered mobile numbers is causing significant problems. This requirement is particularly troublesome for overseas taxpayers who are unable to receive SMS messages sent from Pakistan.

The association also noted that corporate taxpayers struggle when the registered mobile number is linked to a director or authorized employee who may be unavailable near the filing deadline. This causes delays and confusion for businesses trying to meet legal requirements.

Moreover, legally authorized representatives such as e-intermediaries, accountants, and tax consultants are currently unable to file returns on behalf of their clients. Despite having proper authorization, they face technical limitations that prevent them from ensuring timely compliance.

KTBA urged the FBR to address these challenges and temporarily extend the June deadline to allow fair time for all stakeholders. The association believes that such a step will promote smoother tax compliance and reduce unnecessary pressure on both taxpayers and advisors.