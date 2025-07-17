Trump’s Pakistan visit still unconfirmed, says foreign office

The Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan has said it is unaware of any planned visit by US President Donald Trump. Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told Reuters on Thursday that he could not confirm media reports about Trump’s possible trip to Islamabad in September.

Local TV channels had cited unnamed sources saying Trump might visit Pakistan and then travel to India. However, the FO spokesperson said he had no official word on this visit so far. The reports remain unverified from both countries’ official channels.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit the UK from September 17 to 19. They will attend a state visit hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. This will be Trump’s second official visit to the UK after 2019.

Last month, US-Pakistan ties saw a boost when President Trump met with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House. It was a rare and high-level meeting that included lunch and talks in the Oval Office.

Both sides praised each other’s efforts for peace and regional stability. Trump appreciated Pakistan’s counter-terrorism cooperation and role in calming tensions with India. The meeting ended with a promise to keep working closely on security issues.