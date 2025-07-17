Khurram Shahzad aims for Pakistan white-ball comeback through UK stint

Pakistan’s rising fast bowler Khurram Shahzad has set his sights on joining the national white-ball squad after impressive performances in the PSL and now the T20 Blast in England. The 25-year-old, currently playing for Worcestershire County Cricket Club, believes this opportunity can help him prove himself as a complete bowler across formats.

Khurram, who debuted in Test cricket in December 2023 against Australia, has played six red-ball matches for Pakistan. However, he now aims to make his mark in T20s and ODIs. He expressed strong faith that consistent performances in league cricket will catch the attention of national selectors and secure him a spot in Pakistan’s white-ball plans.

Returning to Quetta Gladiators in this year’s PSL, Khurram delivered a standout performance by taking 12 wickets in 8 matches. His efforts helped Quetta reach the final, where they narrowly lost to Lahore Qalandars. This successful campaign, along with support from former captain Azhar Ali, led Worcestershire to sign him for the remainder of the English season.

Khurram is also enjoying county life, despite initially falling sick due to the sudden shift in weather. He is now fully settled and embracing the learning experience. He spoke highly of the atmosphere, facilities, and support from teammates, calling it a valuable chance to polish his bowling in challenging yet ideal conditions for fast bowlers.

Interestingly, Khurram draws inspiration from South African pace legend Dale Steyn, often being compared to him due to their similar bowling actions. He studies Steyn’s videos regularly and tries to replicate his rhythm and aggression. He also appreciated guidance from fellow Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali, who shared helpful tips about playing in English conditions.

Looking ahead, Khurram promises to give “110% effort” for Worcestershire and hopes his performance in England boosts his chances of representing Pakistan in both T20 and ODI formats soon.