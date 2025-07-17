Heavy rains cause flooding, Nullah Leh water levels surge in Rawalpindi

Torrential rains in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have caused severe urban flooding and a sharp rise in water levels in Nullah Leh. Authorities have issued a high alert, sounding flood sirens at the Gawalmandi Bridge to warn residents of the growing danger. Emergency services are fully mobilized to respond quickly.

Officials from WASA and district administration reported that water levels at the Gawalmandi point of Nullah Leh have climbed to 15 feet, close to the critical 20-foot mark. At the Katarian Bridge, water has already reached 16 feet. If water levels cross the danger threshold, authorities will begin evacuating nearby residential neighborhoods.

The continuous heavy rainfall has submerged many low-lying areas, trapping hundreds of people inside their homes with no easy way to leave. Several key parts of the city, including Mehar Colony, Dhoke Hassu, Pirwadhai, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Fauji Colony, and Dhoke Matkyal, are badly affected by flooding.

Rainwater has entered numerous houses, and several connecting bridges are now completely underwater, making movement difficult. Officials have urged residents to follow safety instructions closely and move to higher ground whenever possible to avoid harm. The situation remains tense as water continues to rise.

Rescue 1122, WASA, Civil Defence, and other emergency teams are on high alert and working around the clock. WASA’s Managing Director has also contacted the 111 Brigade, and arrangements are ready for the Pakistan Army to assist if flooding worsens further. Community cooperation remains vital during this crisis.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to take swift action to protect lives and property. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and avoid unnecessary travel until the floodwaters recede. The coming hours will be critical for Rawalpindi’s flood response efforts.