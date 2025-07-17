Consensus nears on KP senate polls with 6/5 seat-sharing formula

A breakthrough appears near in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Senate election talks as government and opposition members discussed a proposed 6/5 seat-sharing formula late Wednesday. Sources say both sides are moving closer to agreement on the arrangement, aiming to avoid conflicts and horse-trading ahead of the polls. The formula divides seats between the two camps to ensure smoother elections.

Under the proposal, the opposition would receive three general seats, one technocrat seat, and one women’s seat. Meanwhile, the government side would get four general seats, one technocrat seat, and one women’s seat. However, government representatives have pushed for five general seats instead of four, showing their intent to secure greater representation.

Government officials have yet to finalize their position, stating they will discuss the demands internally before confirming their stance. On the other hand, opposition parties have reportedly reached a consensus on a joint strategy. Discussions are also ongoing regarding the withdrawal of PTI candidates, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expected to oversee this process.

Both government and opposition members acknowledge that the proposed formula is the best way to prevent vote-buying and horse-trading during Senate elections. They believe that agreeing on seat distribution will help hold peaceful and uncontested elections in the province. This approach signals a rare moment of political cooperation amid usual tensions.

A final round of talks is planned for tonight, which could seal the deal and lead to uncontested Senate polls in KP. If successful, this agreement would mark a significant step towards political stability and transparency in the province’s election process. Observers are watching closely for the outcome of these important negotiations.

The potential consensus is seen as a positive move for democracy in KP, reducing election-related uncertainties. Political analysts hope this formula will set a precedent for future negotiations between rival parties. Further updates are expected after the concluding meeting later today.