ICC refuses to cancel Netanyahu arrest warrant amid Gaza probe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected Israel’s request to withdraw arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. In its latest ruling published on the ICC website, the court also turned down Israel’s appeal to halt the ongoing investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories. The decision marks another legal setback for Israel as it continues to challenge the court’s authority over its actions in Gaza.

The ICC issued the arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim al-Masri (also known as Mohammed Deif), accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. However, the court later withdrew the warrant against al-Masri in February 2025 after receiving credible reports of his death. The charges against the Israeli leaders remain active as the court proceeds with its review.

Israel argues that the court lacks jurisdiction in this case and continues to contest the charges. Officials cited a previous appeals chamber ruling that required a pre-trial review of Israel’s objections, claiming it invalidates the basis for the arrest warrants. However, ICC judges rejected this interpretation, stating that the jurisdictional challenge is still under review and does not affect the standing of the warrants.

The court emphasized that the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant will stay in place until a final decision is made regarding the jurisdiction issue. There is currently no fixed timeline for when the ICC will issue that ruling. In the meantime, the court’s investigation into alleged crimes during the Gaza conflict continues.

In response to the ICC’s actions, the United States imposed sanctions in June on four ICC judges, including two who were involved in this latest ruling. It was the first time Washington had taken such direct action against the war crimes tribunal, reflecting strong opposition to the arrest warrant for Netanyahu. Israel and its allies continue to question the court’s authority in this matter.

Despite international pressure, the ICC remains firm on its position that all individuals, regardless of political office, must be held accountable for serious violations of international law. The ongoing legal process will shape future relations between the court and states accused of wartime atrocities.