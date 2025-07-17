Russia launches 400 drones, hits Ukraine’s power grid

Russia launched a massive overnight drone and missile attack on Ukraine, targeting key energy infrastructure and wounding at least 15 people, according to Ukrainian authorities. The country’s air force reported that Russia used 400 drones and one ballistic missile, striking the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia. This large-scale assault is part of Moscow’s continued strategy to weaken Ukraine’s power and defense systems.

Despite Ukraine’s efforts to defend its skies, 57 drones and one missile managed to hit 12 targets across the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Russia aims to paralyze Ukraine’s energy network and urged for stronger air defense support. He emphasized the need for more air defense systems and interceptors to protect Ukrainian cities from future attacks.

In Kryvyi Rih, over 80,000 families lost electricity, and water supply was also disrupted in several neighborhoods. A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured and remains in critical condition, local officials confirmed. The head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said 28 drones and one missile were used in the coordinated strike.

Vinnytsia also suffered heavy damage, with eight people reported injured in the attack. Poland’s Foreign Minister revealed that a factory owned by the Polish Barlinek Group was struck by drones from three directions, calling it a deliberate strike and a dangerous move closer to NATO borders. He described Russia’s actions as criminal and escalating.

In Kharkiv, at least 17 explosions occurred within a 20-minute period, injuring three people and damaging local infrastructure. Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the drone attacks were sudden and intense, leaving the city on high alert. Meanwhile, in the capital Kyiv, air defenses were activated but no damage or injuries were reported.

Russia continues to justify attacks on civilian infrastructure by claiming these facilities support Ukraine’s military efforts. Meanwhile, Ukraine has responded with its own long-range strikes, though on a smaller scale. As drone warfare intensifies, global calls are growing for stronger international support to defend Ukraine’s cities and civilians.