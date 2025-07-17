Lion cubs among 23 wild cats rescued in Punjab wildlife crackdown

An illegal network involved in the sale and purchase of big cats, including lions, tigers, and leopards, has dismantled by Punjab Wildlife Rangers.

In a series of operations, authorities recovered 23 big cats, several of them hidden in private homes. Among the seized animals were multiple lion cubs, officials confirmed.

In Lahore, Wildlife Rangers have rescued five lion cubs from a posh residential area where they were being secretly kept.

According to wildlife authorities, it has become increasingly common for individuals to buy newborn lions and tigers from private breeding farms as a hobby.

A single cub is sold for between Rs800,000 and Rs1 million, they said.

Valued for their exotic appearance, many of these animals are kept inside homes. However, officials warn that by six months of age, the cubs begin to exhibit wild behaviour, posing safety risks to both owners and surrounding communities.

Officials revealed that some breeding farm owners were illegally relocating cubs from their facilities and selling them through unlicensed channels. Following a series of targeted crackdowns, authorities now say that this underground market has been dismantled.

Additional Director General of the Punjab Wildlife Rangers, Syed Kamran Bukhari, stated that wild animals will only be allowed in captivity under the protocols of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA). He emphasised that, under WAZA regulations, dangerous wild animals cannot be kept in residential areas under any circumstances.

Bukhari confirmed that operations against individuals keeping lions and tigers illegally are still ongoing.

Of the 23 animals recovered so far, 12 were seized in Lahore, four in Gujranwala, two in Faisalabad, three in Multan, and one each in Rawalpindi and other districts. These enforcement actions have led to the arrest of eight individuals and the registration of seven criminal cases.

In Punjab, a total of 582 big cats have been officially declared as being in private possession. Lahore accounts for the largest number with 198, followed by Multan with 129, Rawalpindi with 104, Gujranwala with 86, Faisalabad with 20, the Salt Range with 26, Gujrat with nine, Bahawalpur with six, and one each in Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sargodha. Wildlife authorities say verification of these animals is currently underway.

Registered wildlife breeding farms have been given a three-month deadline to rectify shortcomings in their facilities and bring their operations into full compliance with legal and safety standards.