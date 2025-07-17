Girls clinch top positions in SSC exam

Girls clinched top positions in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual exam of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

According to results, the overall pass percentage remained 62.18 % in SSC Part-I (9th class) and 88.51% in SSC-II (10th class). In 9th grade, a total of 146348 students appeared and 89882 of them were declared pass. Similarly, 137689 students appeared in 10th class exam and 121120 of them got through.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Sadique was chief guest at a function held to announce the results at H-8 College. FBISE Chairman Pro Dr Ikran Ali Malik briefed him about the results. The position holders, their parents and teachers attended the ceremony.

In Science Group, Maryum Nadeem from Army Public School and College (Rooh-e-Rawan) Westridge -III Yousuf Colony Rawalpindi, got first position by getting 1093 marks.

Amna Nasir from Lahore Grammer School, The Mall wah cantt, remained second by bagging 1087 marks while the third position was shared by two students – Saleha Saqib by securing from Emalah Foundation School and College PIA colony, Misrial Road Rawalpindi, and Haniya Aiman Waheed Army Public School and College (Girls Attock) by securing 1083 marks each.

In Humanities Group, Sana Bibi from Shining Star Public School, St no 22, Allama Iqbal Colony Rawalpindi Cantt clinched the first position by getting 1045 marks. Abdul Rehman from Institute of Islamic Science, Satra Meel (F.A) Islamabad, got second position with 1029 marks followed by Muhammad Sufyan Ahmad from Institute of Islamic Sciences, Satra Meel Islamabad, who stood third by bagging 1022 marks.