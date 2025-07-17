PN Command, Staff conference concludes at Naval Headquarters

The Command & Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf. During the conference, Chief of the Naval Chief underscored the importance of maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively counter both traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain. He specifically appreciated PN’s impregnable deterrence at sea during MARKA-E-HAQ highlighting the successful demonstration of its prowess and robust defence capabilities. Naval Chief commended PN’s proactive measures in ensuring continuous flow of supplies through Sea Lanes of Communication (SLOCs) and uninterrupted operations at sea ports. Admiral Naveed Ashraf also emphasized the development of capabilities in unmanned systems, including drones and unmanned surface/underwater vessels, to enhance surveillance and response capabilities. The Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision-making forum of Pakistan Navy, where the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with all Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders, review the policies and strategic plans of the service.