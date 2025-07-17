Shopping bag makers challenges ban in SHC

The shopping bag makers on Wednesday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging the ban imposed by the Sindh government on plastic bags.

The Sindh government has notified a ban on the production, sale, and use of plastic bags throughout the province.

The lawyer of two plastic shopping bag makers informed the court that the stakeholders were not consulted before the prohibition. “Owing to sudden ban, it was impossible to deliver manufactured consignments,” counsel further said.

The ban on plastic bags, has affected thousands of people affiliated with the industry, petitioners added.

Director Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Imran Sabir appeared before the court in person.

The environment agency’s lawyer said that the plastic shopping bags have been prohibited internationally.

Regional countries Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others have also imposed ban on plastic shopping bags as well as the Prime Minister’s Secretariat has also instructed for the ban, Sepa counsel said.

“It is not the issue of Sindh only, but it is a national issue,” lawyer said. “The government has imposed ban on only two from eight categories of plastic,” he further said.

“Only 20 percent plastic shopping bags prepared locally,” the lawyer added.

“Inform the court how much tax you have paid in the previous financial year,” the bench directed petitioners.

The high court bench adjourned further hearing of the case until July 23.