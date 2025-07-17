Sindh CM okays Rs100m for hosting Asia Cup Wheelchair Cricket Tournament

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced a Rs. 100 million grant for the Asia Cup Wheelchair Cricket Tournament, an annual grant of Rs. 15 million for the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC), and a dedicated customised coaster (minibus) for the national wheelchair cricket team.

He announced this while meeting with the two-time Asian Champion Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Team at the CM House on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Sardar Shah, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Sports Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, and Secretary DEPD (Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities) Tauha Farooqi. The delegation included Rukhsana Rajput, President of the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council, and team captain Mohammad Zeeshan, who briefed the Chief Minister about upcoming international wheelchair cricket events.

During the meeting, the CM was informed that a Pakistan vs Afghanistan Wheelchair Cricket Series is scheduled to take place in September 2025 in Karachi. The Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted by Pakistan in October, with matches scheduled to take place in both Karachi and Hyderabad. Participating teams in the Asia Cup include Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, and potentially India. To support the successful organisation of the upcoming tournaments and to strengthen the team, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah made the announcements of Rs. 100 million grant for the Asia Cup Wheelchair Cricket Tournament, an annual grant of Rs. 15 million for the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC), and Provision of a dedicated coaster (minibus) for the national wheelchair cricket team.