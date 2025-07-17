Kidnapping for ransom cases reduced to nil in Larkana

Sindh Home Minister Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar has commended the Inspector General of Police, the DIG Larkana, the SSPs of Larkana Range, and their respective teams for their tireless dedication, commitment, and outstanding performance in combating crime-particularly for reducing kidnapping for ransom cases to zero in Larkana.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-Ul-Hassan stated that their efforts have not only enhanced the good reputation of the police but also strengthened the unwavering public trust in law enforcement. He warned criminals and enemies of humanity that the police are determined to confront them head-on. Through joint and firm actions, the hideouts of bandits and their facilitators will not only be eliminated, but strong preventive measures will also be implemented to make criminals think twice before committing a crime.

According to details, from January of last year until now in 2025, a total of 81 cases of kidnapping were registered across the districts of Larkana Division. Among these, 141 victims were officially reported, while 151 cases remained unreported. However, the police continued operations against the kidnappers and bandits, resulting in the safe recovery of 292 victims during this period. As of now, the number of kidnapping victims across Larkana Range and all its districts stands at zero.

The report further details that from January 2024 to July 15, 2025, the 81 registered kidnapping cases were distributed as follows:

Larkana: 4 cases, Shikarpur: 29 cases, Jacobabad: 8 cases, Kashmore: 40 cases,

Out of the 141 reported victims, the distribution was:

Larkana: 7 victims, Shikarpur: 48 victims, Jacobabad: 11 victims, Kashmore: 75 victims

In addition, 151 unreported cases were identified, which included:

Larkana: 1, Shikarpur: 68, Jacobabad: 13, Kashmore: 68, Qambar: 1 unreported case

Of the 292 recovered victims:

Larkana: 8, Shikarpur: 116, Jacobabad: 24, Kashmore: 143, Qambar: 1,

Furthermore, a person kidnapped from the Rahimabad area of Shikarpur was recovered by Shikarpur police on July 15, 2025. That individual had been abducted on June 21, 2025.