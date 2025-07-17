Govt accuses MQM-P MPAs of obstructing admin actions

Sindh Government Spokesperson and Member of Provincial Assembly, Sumaita Afzal Syed, has strongly criticized MQM members of Sindh Assembly, accusing them of consistently interpreting administrative actions through a lens of bias and misinformation.

Addressing statements made by MQM members regarding the appointment of 38 employees from the Sehwan Development Authority (SDA) to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Sumaita Syed clarified that these individuals were originally part of the building control section within SDA. Years ago, the section itself was merged into SBCA, but the staff remained outside the merger until now.

She explained that based on decisions made by the SDA’s governing body, the employees have now formally been posted within the SBCA-specifically in regions falling under SDA jurisdiction. Syed insisted this transfer does not infringe on the rights of Karachi citizens, nor does it represent a rural encroachment on urban institutions.

She criticized MQM’s rhetoric as “propaganda,” alleging that the party seeks to incite division between urban and rural communities. “MQM should cease its divisive politics,” Syed stated, adding that such tactics have previously been rejected by the public and will continue to be.

Sumaita Syed emphasized that SBCA is not confined to Karachi, but is a province-wide authority, and all employees transferred are still operating within SDA territorial bounds. She accused MQM of exploiting the quota system and misrepresenting provincial administrative decisions for political gain.

She concluded by advising MQM members to verify facts before issuing public statements, warning that their current approach not only misleads the public but invites unnecessary embarrassment.