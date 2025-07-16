Emma Watson fined, license suspended for speeding

British actress Emma Watson, best known globally for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding in Oxford.

According to UK media reports, Watson was driving at 38 miles per hour in a 30mph zone in July 2024, when she was pulled over. At the time of the incident, her driver’s license already had 9 penalty points, which led to an automatic suspension when the new offense was added.

The case was heard at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court, where the 35-year-old actress was also ordered to pay a fine of £1,044, which includes a penalty for the speeding offense, a victim surcharge, and court costs.

Watson did not appear in court personally. Her legal representative stated that she is currently enrolled at the University of Oxford, where she has been pursuing higher education since 2023. He also confirmed that she is fully capable of paying the fine and accepts the court’s decision.

This is not Watson’s first public connection to activism or education—she has long been a vocal advocate for gender equality and education access, and her decision to resume studies at Oxford had received media attention last year.

Watson’s legal team did not contest the charges and said the incident was not intentional but acknowledged that “rules are rules,” and the law must be followed.