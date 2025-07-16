Lion cubs seized in wildlife sweep across Punjab

Punjab Wildlife Rangers have busted an illegal network involved in the buying and selling of lions, tigers, and leopards. In a statewide crackdown, 23 big cats were rescued from private homes and unlicensed breeding farms. The recovered animals include multiple lion cubs, many found in residential areas.

Lahore topped the list with 12 rescues, followed by Gujranwala with 4, Multan with 3, Faisalabad with 2, and others from Rawalpindi and surrounding districts. In one raid, five lion cubs were found hidden in a posh Lahore home. Officials say it has become common for people to buy cubs from breeders for personal entertainment. A single cub sells for Rs800,000 to Rs1 million.

However, experts warn that these animals become dangerous as they grow. At just six months old, they begin showing aggressive wild behavior, posing serious threats to owners and neighborhoods. Authorities also revealed that some breeders were secretly moving cubs and selling them through illegal channels. After multiple targeted raids, officials claim the underground market has been dismantled.

Speaking to the media, Additional DG Wildlife, Syed Kamran Bukhari, said that only licensed facilities under international zoo regulations (WAZA) can keep such animals. He stressed that keeping wild animals in residential areas is strictly prohibited. So far, eight people have been arrested and seven cases registered in connection with these violations.

Currently, Punjab has 582 big cats officially registered as privately owned. Lahore leads with 198, followed by Multan (129), Rawalpindi (104), and others. Wildlife officials are now verifying these records. They have also given breeding farms three months to improve their standards or face legal action. The government has vowed to continue these operations to ensure wildlife protection and public safety.