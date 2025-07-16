PTI, SIC Lose Reserved Seats in KP Assembly: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) have effectively lost their existence in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released a revised party position regarding reserved seats.

According to the latest ECP notification, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have each lost one reserved seat for women.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has gained one reserved seat for women, bringing its total number of reserved seats to nine, equal to that of JUI-F.

The PPP now holds five reserved seats, while the Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI Parliamentarians each retain one seat.

All members of PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council have been declared independent lawmakers. As a result, the number of independent members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has risen to 91.