Sindh PAC Blacklists Eight NGOs Over Audit Failures

KARACHI: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Sindh Assembly has ordered the blacklisting of eight NGOs for failing to submit audit reports and expenditure records related to over Rs800 million disbursed under the Community Development Programme.

The directive came during a PAC meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Nisar Khuhro, with members Khurram Karim Soomro, Makhdoom Fakhar-uz-Zaman, and Taha Ahmed in attendance. Officials from the Planning and Development Department, including Secretary Sajjad Abbasi, were also present.

According to audit observations from 2019 and 2020, 16 NGOs received funding in 2018 for projects in health, education, and skills development, but eight organizations failed to produce any audit documentation. As a result, PAC directed the Social Welfare Department to cancel their registration and operational licenses.

In a related development, PAC also took notice of allegations against the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO). It was reported that SRSO charged 8–10% interest on Rs10,000 micro-loans provided to widows and low-income women in 100 union councils across Kashmore, Jacobabad, and Shikarpur — despite the UC-Based Poverty Reduction Programme mandating interest-free loans.

SRSO’s CEO claimed the interest was erroneously recorded and clarified that loans were disbursed via village organizations, not directly. However, the committee ordered a fact-finding investigation to verify the claims.

The committee was further informed that SRSO has not yet returned Rs380 million in interest earnings from Rs9.67 billion allocated for development projects in six Sindh districts (2018–2024). The CEO assured that the amount would be returned upon a formal request from the Planning Department. The PAC has ordered an investigation into SRSO’s financial handling.

In another development, PAC reinstated Pervez Ahmed, Project Director of the People’s Poverty Reduction Programme, after he apologised for delays in audit submission.