Election commission vacates Jamshed Dasti’s national assembly seat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially declared Jamshed Dasti’s National Assembly seat vacant following his disqualification. The ECP issued a notification confirming the vacancy of the NA-175 Muzaffargarh seat held by Dasti.

This decision comes after the ECP declared Jamshed Dasti ineligible due to his educational documents being found fake. The commission accepted a reference against him filed by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The ECP approved two petitions against Jamshed Dasti’s eligibility, leading to his disqualification. This move highlights the commission’s strict stance on fake degrees and educational fraud among lawmakers.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary leader, Zartaj Gul, announced that the decision would be challenged in higher courts. She stated that they plan to contest the verdict to protect Dasti’s political career.

This case has attracted significant attention as it underscores ongoing efforts to improve the accountability of elected representatives. Meanwhile, the NA-175 seat remains vacant until a by-election is held to fill the position.

The ECP’s clear action sends a strong message about the importance of genuine qualifications in politics. It also sets a precedent for dealing with similar cases in the future to ensure integrity in public office.