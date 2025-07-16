Humaira Asghar’s parents say she may have been murdered

Actress Humaira Asghar’s parents have spoken for the first time after her body was found in a flat in Karachi. They denied all claims that they had refused to take her body or had cut ties with her. Her father said he learned about her death through relatives and then from the police. He said he never refused to take her body but waited because legal steps like the post-mortem were still pending.

They also rejected reports of her facing financial hardship. Her father said Humaira was earning well through acting and modeling. She also helped poor people and often visited orphanages. He added that expensive clothes were found in her room—many still unused. He asked, “If she had no money, how did she afford such things?”

Her father believes something suspicious happened to his daughter. He revealed that her body was found lying face-down in a storeroom with the flat’s doors locked oddly. He said whoever did this had no fear of God. He praised the Sindh Police for investigating the case seriously, despite having no direct connection with Humaira.

Her mother shared that the last time she spoke to Humaira was in August 2024. After that, her phone number stopped working. The mother assumed Humaira had traveled abroad, possibly to Turkey, and would call when she returned. Humaira had mentioned someone was troubling her and had blocked her mobile SIMs, but she gave no more details.

They also rejected rumors of family disputes. The parents said they had always supported her career in showbiz and were proud of her. The police say her body was found on July 8, 2025, and had likely been there since October 2024—almost 10 months. The family says they now only want justice and truth to come out.