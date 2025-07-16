South Africa’s national bird, the blue crane, is now at greater risk of extinction after being moved from “near threatened” to “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List. Once a symbol of conservation success, the elegant bird is now in serious decline, especially in the Overberg region, where its population has dropped by 44% between 2011 and 2025, according to Coordinated Avifaunal Roadcounts (CAR).

Blue cranes rely heavily on open farmlands to breed and feed, but rapid changes in farming practices are putting pressure on their survival. Increased crop intensity, fencing, and land turnover make it harder for the birds to safely raise chicks. Farmer Mick D’Alton says the updated Red List status has raised concern and forced people to question why the bird’s numbers are falling so fast.

Another major threat comes from unmarked power lines. Dr Christie Craig from the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) reported a recent incident where a young blue crane died after hitting a line. She explained that collisions often result in instant death and called for urgent action from utility companies to install diverters and reduce these avoidable losses.

In addition, poisoning remains a serious problem, especially where farmers use harmful chemicals to protect crops. Craig stressed the need for eco-friendly pest control methods and better education to stop people from using poison as a solution. “If people believe there are no consequences, they’ll continue harming wildlife,” she warned.

Climate change, habitat loss, and human conflict are all adding to the pressures faced by this iconic species. Conservationists say urgent steps are needed to stabilize and grow the crane population over the next 20 to 30 years. Otherwise, South Africa may witness a dramatic crash in their numbers.

Now, a multi-partner effort led by the EWT is working to protect the blue crane. The plan includes reducing farming threats, marking dangerous power lines, and protecting remaining natural habitats. If successful, these actions may help turn the tide and save this beloved bird from disappearing.