Punjab forms special ministry to control inflation

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to create a dedicated ministry focused on controlling the prices of essential goods across the province. The aim is to improve market regulation, ensure affordability, and protect consumers from rising inflation, which has become a major concern for the public.

To implement this plan, the Price Control of Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2025 was introduced in the Punjab Assembly. The bill seeks to amend the Price Control of Essential Commodities Act 2024 and sets the legal framework for the new ministry. It also establishes a Price Control Council that will oversee the implementation of pricing policies.

According to the bill, the council will be chaired either by the newly appointed Minister for Price Control or a public representative nominated by the Chief Minister. Members of the council will include heads of key departments such as Livestock, Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority, and Punjab Sahulat Bazaars. Additionally, the inclusion of three economic experts and three market stakeholders has been proposed to ensure diverse input and better decision-making.

The amendment bill has now been sent to the relevant standing committee of the Punjab Assembly for detailed review. The committee has been given two months to study the bill and present its findings and recommendations in the assembly. If approved, this new setup will become an important part of Punjab’s efforts to manage inflation and stabilize market prices.

Government sources have indicated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is likely to keep the new ministry under her direct supervision. This reflects the administration’s strong political will to address price instability and ensure relief for the general public, especially low-income families. The ministry is expected to work closely with district administrations and market inspectors for effective enforcement.