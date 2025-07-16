PSX nears record highs amid moody’s buzz, then pulls back

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hovered close to record levels on Wednesday as investor confidence surged on strong earnings and speculation about a possible ratings upgrade by Moody’s. The benchmark KSE-100 Index climbed to an intraday high of 137,232.10, gaining 1,292.23 points or 0.95%, before slipping due to profit-taking pressures later in the day.

Analysts credited the bullish trend to upbeat financial results and signs of economic recovery. Ahsan Mehanti, CEO at Arif Habib Commodities, noted that optimism over government talks with Moody’s and reforms in the tax sector boosted investor sentiment. However, he added that selling pressure emerged as traders chose to lock in recent gains.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with Moody’s, highlighting Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators. He pointed to a sharp drop in inflation, exchange rate stability, and rising foreign reserves now crossing $14 billion. The minister also mentioned a current account surplus and growing exports as signs of an ongoing economic recovery.

He assured Moody’s of Pakistan’s commitment to long-term reforms such as privatisation of state-owned enterprises, strict fiscal management, and better transparency. The briefing was seen as part of the government’s efforts to regain investor trust and improve the country’s credit rating outlook in the near future.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s banking sector showed impressive growth, reflecting the overall economic improvement. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, bank deposits jumped 14.1% year-on-year to Rs35.5 trillion by June 2025. This was driven by higher remittances and a shift toward formal savings as inflation eased.

Though PSX showed strong momentum, Tuesday’s session ended with the KSE-100 Index down 562.67 points, or 0.41%, closing at 135,939.87. While short-term volatility remains, market watchers remain hopeful that positive economic indicators and policy consistency will keep investor interest strong in the coming weeks.