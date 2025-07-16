Govt raises fuel prices again for next fortnight

Government has once again announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices, following a continued upward trend in global crude oil prices and growing economic challenges, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division late Tuesday night.

The Petroleum Division confirmed that petrol prices have been raised by Rs5.36 per litre, while diesel prices have increased by Rs11.37 per litre. This revision will take effect immediately from July 16, impacting millions of motorists and transport operators across the country.

The price of petrol has increased from Rs266.79 to Rs272.15 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) now costs Rs284.35 per litre, up from the previous Rs272.98.

The government stated that the rise in fuel prices is a result of fluctuating international market trends, which have driven up global oil prices.

Fuel prices in Pakistan are reviewed fortnightly, with adjustments based on changes in international oil prices and the local currency exchange rate.

On July 1, the federal government had increased petrol and diesel prices significantly for the first fortnight of the month, attributing the hike to global market volatility amid the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict.

Petrol rose by Rs8.36 to Rs266.79 per litre, and high-speed diesel by Rs10.39 to Rs272.98, based on the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) recommendation.

Pakistan, which imports around 85% of its petroleum needs, was directly impacted by the Middle East crisis.

The press release did not mention any changes in the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil.

The ex-depot price of petrol was projected to rise by about two per cent to Rs272.04 per litre, while HSD was likely to see a 2.5pc increase to approximately Rs279.48 per litre. Widely used in motorcycles, rickshaws, and private vehicles, petrol has a direct impact on the budgets of middle- and lower-income households.