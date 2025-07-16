UK launches eVisas for Pakistani students, workers

The United Kingdom on Tuesday said it was replacing physical visa stickers with digital immigration status records, or eVisas, for most Pakistani students and workers to streamline the application process and make it easier to prove immigration status.

The change means that main applicants traveling to the UK on study or work-related visas will no longer need a physical sticker in their passport. Instead, they will use an online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account to access and share proof of their status.

“These changes to the UK visa system will make it much simpler for students and workers to prove their identity and visa status. It also means applicants can hold onto their passports, saving them time,” British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said in a statement.

The rollout of eVisas for Pakistani nationals is part of a broader shift toward digital border and immigration systems across the UK. The government says millions of people already use eVisas on select routes, and the system is designed to be more secure and convenient than physical documents.

The new eVisa option covers routes including students (including short-term study), Skilled Workers (including Health and Care visas), Global Talent, International Sportsperson, Youth Mobility Scheme, and various Global Business Mobility and Temporary Work categories.

Holders will be able to link their passport to their UKVI account to make international travel smoother and can securely share their status with employers or landlords in England using the “view and prove” service.

Physical sticker visas will still be required for dependents, general visitors, or any applicants not traveling for study or work. Existing physical visas will remain valid until they expire.

The shift comes as the UK tightens immigration rules for some categories but aims to make the application process more efficient for students and skilled workers, two groups that make up a large share of Pakistani migrants to the UK each year. According to UK Home Office data, tens of thousands of Pakistani nationals travel to the UK annually for higher education and employment opportunities.

The British government said the eVisa system would eventually be expanded to cover all visa routes to create “a more secure and streamlined process for all UK visa customers.”