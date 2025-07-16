Traders agree to defer strike after talks with govt

The government on Tuesday agreed to form a high-powered committee to address the business community’s concerns over Section 37A of the Finance Act 2025, prompting traders to defer their planned nationwide strike for 30 days.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad, attended by representatives of major chambers of commerce, trade bodies, and business associations, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The minister assured the business community that the government’s intention is to curb tax evasion, not to harass honest businesses.

To facilitate dialogue, a committee will be constituted under Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The body will also include Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, PM’s Coordinator on Trade Rana Ehsan Afzal Khan, FBR Chairman, and nominated business leaders.

The committee will hold detailed consultations over the next 30 days and submit a consensus-based proposal to the Prime Minister and federal cabinet.

Business representatives voiced strong reservations regarding Section 37A and its implications for transactions. The government acknowledged these concerns and pledged to ensure that no undue burden is placed on legitimate enterprises.

The strike call will remain suspended while the committee completes its work.