In meeting with Naqvi, Pezeshkian warns of attempts to divide Muslims

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said his country attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who called on him in Tehran, Pezeshkian said Iran would never forget support extended by Pakistan during the war with Israel, state-run media PTV reported.

The Iranian president said the Zionist regime is trying to create rift among Muslim countries, emphasising that unity and harmony among Islamic countries is inevitable.

“If Muslim governments fully understand the importance of unity, they can form a united front against the Zionist regime,” he said.

President Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction over the current bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

He emphasised the importance of diplomatic exchanges and constructive dialogue to enhance cooperation between the two countries. He said both the countries have immense opportunities to enhance cooperation.

On the occasion, Minister Naqvi congratulated the Iranian president on the great victory in the war. He said Pakistan strongly condemned the attack on Iran at every forum.

The interior minister said Pakistan’s Parliament was the first to pass a resolution condemning the war imposed on Iran and supported Iran’s legitimate right to self-defence.

“The entire Iranian nation, including its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, bravely resisted the aggression,” he said, adding wise leadership of the supreme leader and his excellent strategy played a decisive role in the war, which is a source of pride for the Muslim Ummah, the Ministry of Interior stated in a Facebook post.

A day ago, Naqvi attended a trilateral conference on pilgrims and border issues in Tehran. The meeting was attended by interior ministers of Iran and Iraq as well. The trilateral conference was held at Pakistan’s request to resolve issues related to pilgrims, border and other.

Speaking at the trilateral conference, Naqvi had said that from next year onward, Pakistani pilgrims will travel to Iraq exclusively under registered Zaireen Group Organisers, rather than individually.

He said the registration process for Zaireen Group Organisers has already commenced. These groups will be responsible for ensuring the safe return of pilgrims travelling to Iraq. He added that only individuals issued a special visa by the embassy will be permitted to travel independently.

Naqvi emphasised that the group organiser system will help eliminate unauthorised travel to Iraq and reduce incidents of overstaying. He said Iraq and Iran are fully aligned with Pakistan’s new system and reaffirmed their commitment to jointly curbing irregular travel and overstays. He also assured his counterparts of Pakistan’s full cooperation in matters concerning Zaireen.