Indonesia expresses desire to boost defence ties with Pakistan

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Indonesian Defense Minister, Lieutenant General (Retd) Syafrie Samsudin on Tuesday at the Prime Minister Office.

While recalling his cordial meeting with the Indonesian President Prabowo Subiantuo at the sidelines of G-8 summit at Cairo, Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for him.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted historical, brotherly and friendly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Prime Minister said that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy a longstanding friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious and historical bonds supporting to each other at international forums.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues including economic, strategic, trade sectors and in the field of defense and defense production.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized on the importance of enhancing multifaceted bilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to explore and expand collaboration with Indonesia in joint ventures of investment in mutually beneficial projects.

The Prime Minister also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Pakistan-Indonesia Defense Cooperation Agreement and agreed to accelerate implementation of key areas of mutual interest.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Syafrie Samsudin conveyed best wishes of the President of the Republic Indonesia Prabowo Subiantro for the Prime Minister and people of Pakistan. He reiterated Indonesia’s desire to further strengthen defense ties with Pakistan and to explore possible areas for cooperation, especially in defense production.

Earlier, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday to discuss strengthening military ties, the military’s media wing reported.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indonesian defence minister, who is leading a delegation of senior representatives from various military and intelligence agencies, held wide-ranging talks with Pakistan’s top military leadership.

Both sides exchanged views on regional security, defence cooperation, and avenues to enhance bilateral military collaboration. The meeting underscored the longstanding friendship between the two nations, with particular emphasis on mutual cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Field Marshal Munir highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation in maintaining peace and stability in the region. The Indonesian minister, in turn, appreciated the professional achievements of the Pakistan Army, particularly its role in the fight against terrorism.