Punjab govt establishes CM Health Vigilance Squad

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the establishment of the CM Health Vigilance Squad aimed at improving monitoring and accountability in government hospitals throughout the province.

Initially, three squads will begin functioning as a pilot project. These squads will include doctors, pharmacists, biomedical engineers, budget and accounts officers, data experts, and other relevant personnel. They will be responsible for inspecting the availability of medicines, reviewing duty rosters, evaluating clinical services, checking biomedical equipment, and monitoring various hospital operations.

Chairing a comprehensive meeting to review the ongoing health related initiatives, here on Tuesday, the CM directed that swift action be taken within 24 hours based on the inspection reports submitted by the squads.