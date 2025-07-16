ECP disqualifies Jamshed Dasti as MNA over fake degrees

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Jamshed Dasti as Member of the National Assembly (MNA) over fake educational degrees. The ruling, announced on Tuesday, follows a reference submitted by the speaker of the National Assembly, along with two petitions that challenged the authenticity of Dasti’s educational documents. The commission, after a detailed examination, declared the degrees to be fake. Both pleas were upheld by the ECP, resulting in Dasti’s disqualification as lawmaker. The verdict had been reserved earlier after hearing arguments presented by the both sides.