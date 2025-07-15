No ceasefire yet: Putin rejects Trump’s 50-day deadline for peace

According to Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to continue the war in Ukraine until Western powers agree to peace talks on Russia’s terms. Despite recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tougher sanctions if a ceasefire isn’t reached within 50 days, Putin shows no signs of backing down.

Putin believes that Russia’s economy and military remain resilient despite harsh Western sanctions, and that further pressure—including U.S. tariffs on Russian oil buyers—can be managed. Sources close to the Kremlin said Putin sees no serious engagement from the West, including the U.S., on a peace plan, and will continue military operations until his goals are met.

Trump had recently announced that Europe would buy U.S. weapons, such as Patriot missile systems, to support Ukraine, and warned of additional sanctions if Russia doesn’t agree to peace. While Putin values his relationship with Trump and appreciates recent dialogues through envoy Steve Witkoff, he remains focused on Russia’s strategic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed never to accept Russia’s territorial gains and reaffirmed Ukraine’s right to join NATO.

Sources also revealed that Russia is producing key artillery at a faster rate than NATO allies and believes its forces have battlefield momentum. Putin might expand operations to Dnipro, Sumy, and Kharkiv if Ukrainian defenses weaken.

Despite six phone conversations between Trump and Putin, no peace framework has emerged. Trump has proposed recognizing Russia’s annexation of Crimea and rolling back U.S. support for Ukraine’s NATO membership—contrary to President Biden’s policies.

As drone strikes by Russia on Ukrainian cities continue, analysts warn of a rising risk of escalation between two nuclear superpowers, making the coming months especially volatile.