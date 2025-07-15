Karachi police chief warns officers: Obey traffic laws or face action

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho has issued a firm directive to all police officers and personnel, stressing that violations of traffic laws by police employees will not be tolerated. He warned that those found guilty will face strict departmental disciplinary action, regardless of rank.

In an internal circular, the police chief noted with concern that some officers have been using fake or tampered number plates, riding motorcycles without helmets, and engaging in other traffic violations — actions that set a poor example for the public and undermine the credibility of the force.

Odho emphasized that police officers must lead by example, and added that no one is above the law. He directed all senior officers and supervisors to closely monitor their subordinates and ensure immediate enforcement of traffic laws within the police force itself.

“Strict accountability begins at home,” he said, urging all units to cooperate fully in ensuring transparency and compliance. He also instructed field officers to report and take action against any staff caught breaking traffic regulations, and reminded them that this campaign aims to restore public trust.

The announcement comes as part of a broader effort by Karachi Police to improve discipline, promote road safety, and strengthen the rule of law across the city—starting with their own force.