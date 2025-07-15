Imran Khan finalizes senate candidates in meeting with barrister Saif

ISLAMABAD – The inside story of a recent meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Advisor Barrister Saif has surfaced, revealing key decisions on Senate nominations. The meeting took place at Adiala Jail, where Khan is currently held.

According to sources, Imran Khan gave final approval for the party’s Senate candidates. During the discussion, Barrister Saif briefed Khan on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s latest budget updates and ongoing provincial matters. The two also reviewed the party’s upcoming electoral strategy.

Notably, Khan instructed Barrister Saif to nominate Mishal Yousafzai for a Senate seat, replacing Sania Nishtar. Following the meeting, Yousafzai’s name was confirmed for the women’s seat, solidifying her candidacy. Barrister Saif confirmed these developments in a conversation with Geo News.

In addition to Yousafzai, the finalized list includes prominent PTI leaders such as Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Afridi, and Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri. For the technocrat seat, Azam Swati has been nominated, while Rubina Naz is selected for another women’s reserved seat.

This strategic move comes at a critical time for PTI, as it aims to maintain strong representation in the Senate amid ongoing political challenges. Khan’s direct involvement shows his continued influence in shaping party policies despite his incarceration.

Barrister Saif emphasized that the meeting reflected Khan’s active leadership and careful planning for the party’s future. He added that the approved list of candidates represents both experience and fresh energy, signaling PTI’s readiness for upcoming political battles.