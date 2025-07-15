Industrial output dips 1.21%, yet automobiles and textiles fuel hope

In the first 11 months of fiscal year 2025, Pakistan’s large-scale industries experienced a 1.21% decline in overall production, revealed the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Despite this drop, the production in May 2025 showed a positive trend, increasing by 7.39% compared to April 2025. On a year-on-year basis, May 2025 recorded a 2.29% rise in industrial output, indicating some short-term recovery.

The detailed sector-wise data showed significant challenges for certain industries. Furniture production faced a sharp fall of 58.09% between July 2024 and May 2025. Similarly, the sugar sector’s output dropped by 14.30%. Machinery and equipment manufacturing also saw a substantial decline of 35.41%, while fabricated metal products decreased by 15.30%. These sectors faced a tough time due to supply chain disruptions and reduced demand.

Other key sectors like electrical appliances and food production were not spared either, with declines of 12.74% and 2.32%, respectively. The chemical industry also witnessed a reduction in production by 4.06%. These figures point to ongoing difficulties in manufacturing and industrial operations amid economic pressures and global challenges.

However, some industries bucked the downward trend. The automobile sector recorded an impressive 43.94% growth in production, driven by rising domestic demand and export opportunities. Textile output also increased modestly by 2.79%. The production of coke and petroleum products rose by 4.74%, while tobacco industry output grew by 8.85%. These gains provide some optimism amid the broader industrial slowdown.

Overall, the industrial sector’s mixed performance reflects both vulnerabilities and areas of strength. Experts suggest that targeted government policies and investment in infrastructure and technology could help revive struggling sectors. Strengthening export potential and improving supply chains may be key to sustaining industrial growth in the coming months.